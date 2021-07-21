 
July 21, 2021

Hospital manager: Obligating medical staff to vaccinate or test periodically will generate issues
Jul 21, 2021

Hospital manager: Obligating medical staff to vaccinate or test periodically will generate issues.

The manager of the Sfantu Gheorghe County Emergency Hospital, Andras Nagy Robert, believes that obligating medical staff to vaccinate against COVID-19 or testing periodically at their own expense could generate problems in the health system. He stated on Wednesday, during a press conference, that if part of the employees refuse to do so and won't show up to work, then hospitals won't be able to handle it, being hard to find other specialists to replace them. "The neighboring European countries, the great powers already raised this issue - the obligation of vaccinating medical staff. It's a sensible, delicate subject. On the one hand, we are discussing that vaccination isn't mandatory, on the other hand we're discussing that if you're a doctor, if you're a nurse, if you work in the health system - I wonder, the plumber will be obligated to vaccinate?! A rhetorical question, if you would allow me as a joke, will they be forced or only those that have contact with patients? (...) In what regards the obligation to vaccinate, then, if you aren't vaccinated you have to pay for the test, at this time there are only some press statements in our country, but the sensitivity of the subject is just as large, because (...) in a hospital such as ours, with 145 employees (...) if over 50 persons will say that 'from tomorrow I'm not coming', then we're at an impasse. If in a clinic with 2,000 employees, 200 will say 'I'm not coming from tomorrow, boss, and I won't test', again it's a problem (...) And I don't see well this forcing. (...) To test on your own expense - this thing is sensitive too, and the INSP (National Public Health Institute) recommendations are to test once a week. That's not alright, given that we've opened up holidays abroad, given that we've opened up restaurants, then why does the medical staff need to be treated like this? I don't see it fair," said Andras Nagy Robert. He added that the hospital he is leading is facing at this time a deficit of medical staff and there were situations where the institution published a job announcement five times before managing to employ a specialist to the position open.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

