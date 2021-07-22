RO justice minister still seeks ways to dismantle controversial prosecution body SIIJ

RO justice minister still seeks ways to dismantle controversial prosecution body SIIJ. Romanian reformist (USR PLUS) minister of justice Stelian Ion came up with yet another proposal for the ruling coalition in regard to how to dismantle the special prosecution body SIIJ, mainly blamed for political bias since it was set up and populated during the Social Democratic Party’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]