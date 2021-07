Romanian entrepreneurs raise USD 1 mln with tourism application Framey

Framey, a social media app for travel, received a USD 1 mln seed financing from ICE Capital in Dubai backed by the Romanian investment fund JECO Capital. The company that developed the application will use the funds to develop the application, expand operations and team, and launch the