Citu: Average monthly pay has outgrown inflation in 2021

Citu: Average monthly pay has outgrown inflation in 2021. Prime Minister Florin Citu says that according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the average monthly pay has increased "much faster" in 2021 than the inflation rate and, as a result, the purchasing power increased. "The average net monthly pay has increased much faster in 2021 than the inflation rate, very month. That means that every leu earned in addition by Romanians has a higher value (buying more goods). So that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) may understand: that is how the purchasing power increases," Citu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]