Romania wins U-19 women's team gold at European Table Tennis Youth Championships. Romania's U-19 women's team won gold on Wednesday at the European Table Tennis Youth Championships in Varazdin, Croatia, after beating Russia 3-0 in the final. Scoring for Romania were Ioana Singeorzan, Elena Zaharia, and Luciana Mitrofan. Singeorzan defeated Elizabet Abraamian 3-1 (12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9), Zaharia beat Liubov Tenser 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11 -7), and Mitrofan defeated Natalia Malinina 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-8). The team also included Adela Struna and Evelyn Ungvari. Romania's men's team won the bronze after beating Spain 3-1 in the third-place match. Darius Movileanu won two points, 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-9) against Miguel Nunez and 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-3, 2-11, 11-6 ) against Miguel Angel Pantoja, and another point was won by Andrei Teodor Istrate, 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) against Marc Miro. In another match, Pantoja beat Eduard Ionescu 3-2 (5-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 13-11). Andrei Tomica and Mihai Rosca were the other members of the team. The coaches of the teams are Madalin Ionascu, Alexandru Gheorghe, Ionut Seni, Felicia Coneschi, and Elena Sebe. In the women's singles, Evelyn Ungvari won twice in the group matches, 3-1 against Hannah Holgersson (Sweden) and 3-1 against Janja Matijasec (Croatia), but lost to Alexandra Chiriacova (Moldova), 1-3. Adela Struna won all group matches, 3-0 against Ana Pedregosa (Spain), 3-0 against Alina Janekova (Estonia), and 3-0 against Filippa Skjold-Hinze (Norway). In the first round of the junior girls' doubles, duo Evelyn Ungvari/Adela Struna defeated Spanish duo Elvira Rad/Jana Riera 3-1. In the junior boys' singles, Andrei Tomica won both group matches, 3-1 against Madis Moos (Estonia) and 3-0 against Sharpel Elia (Cyprus). Compatriot Mihai Rosca lost to Swiss Mauro Scharrer, 0-3, but beat Iosif Elia (Cyprus) 3-2. In the mixed doubles, the first round, duo Andrei Tomica/Adela Struna beat Slovenes Ziga Zigon Lea Paulin 3-2, while Mihai Rosca/Evelyn Ungvari lost to Lithuanians Lukas Rimkus/Laura Abaraviciute 1-3.