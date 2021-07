Allianz-Tiriac, Most Profitable Insurer in Romania in 2020

Allianz-Tiriac, Most Profitable Insurer in Romania in 2020. Allianz-Tiriac, the third largest insurer in Romania, ended 2020 with RON153.8 million net profit, 1.3% higher than in 2019, which makes it the most profitable insurer of all general and life insurance companies in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]