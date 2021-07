Ștefan Tudos, Genesis Property: Hybrid work prioritizes the employee experience

Ștefan Tudos, Genesis Property: Hybrid work prioritizes the employee experience. Concepts like flex office, coworking, nomadism, smart office or the digital workplace will define the hybrid future way of working Companies are reevaluating their labor strategies for the future. The pandemic has overturned long-established routines, ushering in a global remote work (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]