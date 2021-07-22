PSD accuses gov't of undermining national economy

PSD accuses gov't of undermining national economy. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) maintains that the government is guilty of "undermining" the national economy, because this year Romania will not receive "any euro" from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). "Zero euro from PNRR in 2021! PSD was right! Romania will not receive any euro from PNRR this year! Romania cannot rely on the financing of the huge deficit on the advance payment of 1.3 billion euros from PNRR," said the Social Democrats, in a message posted on Facebook on Thursday. According to PSD, Romania will lose a year to contract projects. "The Moldovan highway is becoming a dream shattered by the incompetence of Florin Citu's government! And worse, the whole Energy chapter - coordinated by Liberal Virgil Popescu - must be rebuilt. The European Commission rejected the allocation of hundreds of millions of euros to the sponsors of the party and the power. Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, who is the boss of Cristian Ghinea - the main person responsible for the repeated failures regarding the PNRR - was forced to accept the evidence and admit that the PSD was right. It is really criminal that Romania has to borrow another billion euros to pay heavy interest to make up for the absence of the down payment from the PNRR! Dear rulers, you are guilty of undermining the national economy!," said the Social Democrats. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN- author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]