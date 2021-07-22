Rabit, an innovative platform for the digitalization of the business processes, is being launched in Romania



Rabit, an innovative platform for the digitalization of the business processes, is being launched in Romania.

RaBit, an intelligent software platform dedicated to the digitalization of the business processes within companies, is being launched in Romania. RaBit solution is developed by RiseTech, a technology company based in Cluj Napoca under the slogan “Smart, proactive, visionary. Just like you”. (...)