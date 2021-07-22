 
Romaniapress.com

July 22, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 78; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 24,000
Jul 22, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 78; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 24,000.

As many as 78 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 24,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,081,953 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,047,000 were declared cured. To date, 8,590,181 RT-PCR tests and 1,719,898 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 11,666 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,614 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,052 on request) and 13,075 rapid antigen tests. Also, since the previous GCS information, the results of 180 RT-PCR tests have been reported, tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until July 22. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 16 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Attempted crypto ransomware attack on Witting Hospital servers The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced today having investigated together with the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team CERT-RO and the Witting Bucharest Clinical Hospital a Phobos crypto ransomware attack on the servers of the health care facility. According to a SRI (...)

Bear response emergency ordinance states animal harvesting should be last resort option There is a Government Decision in the works that bans feeding bears within locality boundaries or near localities and imposing higher sanctions who those who fail to comply, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Barna Tanczos told a news conference on Thursday. "Also, as early as (...)

Covid jab daily update: 15,997 people inoculated in past 24 hours As many as 15,997 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 11,170 people were given the priming shot (...)

Minister Ghinea: 1.9 billion euro will enter country from PNRR this year The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, claims that 1.9 billion euro of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) will enter the country this year, in October-November, and payments for projects "will start immediately." "PSD [Social (...)

Stanleybet Seeks to Raise EUR2.5M-EUR4M in Private Bond Placement Stanleybet Capital of the Game World Group, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, seeks to raise EUR2.5 million to EUR4 million via a private bond placement brokered by Goldring and due to start next week, ZF has learned. The bonds mature in three years and no coupon (...)

PM Citu: Average net monthly pay has increased much faster in 2021 than the inflation rate Prime Minister Florin Citu says that according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the average monthly pay has increased “much faster” in 2021 than the inflation rate and, as a result, the purchasing power increased. “The average net (...)

Day of the Border Police: Border policemen have confiscated over 4,600 tonnes of waste since the beginning of 2021 Border policemen have managed to confiscate since the beginning of the year over 4,600 tonnes of waste, as part of some operations carried out with the Environmental Guard – the Directorate of Customs, Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) Head, chief police quaestor Liviu Bute informed on (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |