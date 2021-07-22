PM Citu: We are preparing a development plan throughout 2028 to move to an economy with best-paying jobs

PM Citu: We are preparing a development plan throughout 2028 to move to an economy with best-paying jobs. Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that the current government is preparing a development plan for Romania throughout 2028 to move the country to a model of economic development with best-paying jobs, for investment that brings high added value. The prime minister participated in the Grand Digital Matinee event organised online by the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania. "This government is about reform and investment, with a medium-term development plan. That sums up everything we want to do while in office, (...) which has a horizon over 2024. Now, we are preparing a development plan for Romania throughout 2028. (...) I said reform and investment, because Romania has to move to the next level. You talked about direct investment in Romania and what we could do to change the paradigm. In my opinion, things are very simple: we are moving to a model of economic development in which jobs, for example, are highest-paying, and Romania's attractiveness will no longer be with cheap labour for types of work that had no added value. We change things, we move to highest-paying jobs for investment that bring great added value," said Flo Citu. He pointed out that in order to be globally competitive, the economy must move towards areas with high added value and high profit margins, which means skilled labour. "We are preparing the ground in Romania for that as well. We will qualify the workforce through state resources, of course, we will do it in partnership with those in the private sector," the prime minister explained. "Opportunities in the Jiu Valley, in Moldavia, or in southern Romania, everywhere we must create the legal framework through which the labour force can move flexibly between sectors and be able to retrain very quickly. Therefore, once again, we will have the inter-ministerial committees. Solutions, as happened last year, came every time after we had debates with our private sector partners," Citu said. Development cannot be done without human capital to sustain it, he said. "We are talking about digital transformation; after all, you still need qualified human capital. And there are two problems: one short-term, quantitative problem related to where we take the workforce to support short-term economic growth and the second is a medium to long term problem of quality, and here we have 'Educated Romania'. 'Educated Romania' is a project that will yield results in about 15-20 years of reform, we will not see them today, but it is important to take up these reforms. And I think there is a need for continued pressure from the private sector for these reforms to be sustained," he said. He added that he has included the reforms in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to ensure that whatever government comes after 2028-2030 they will be conducted. "We need this predictability and that is how we give predictability - by including reforms in the pieces of legislation," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Attempted crypto ransomware attack on Witting Hospital servers The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced today having investigated together with the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team CERT-RO and the Witting Bucharest Clinical Hospital a Phobos crypto ransomware attack on the servers of the health care facility. According to a SRI (...)



Bear response emergency ordinance states animal harvesting should be last resort option There is a Government Decision in the works that bans feeding bears within locality boundaries or near localities and imposing higher sanctions who those who fail to comply, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Barna Tanczos told a news conference on Thursday. "Also, as early as (...)



Covid jab daily update: 15,997 people inoculated in past 24 hours As many as 15,997 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 11,170 people were given the priming shot (...)



Minister Ghinea: 1.9 billion euro will enter country from PNRR this year The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, claims that 1.9 billion euro of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) will enter the country this year, in October-November, and payments for projects "will start immediately." "PSD [Social (...)



Stanleybet Seeks to Raise EUR2.5M-EUR4M in Private Bond Placement Stanleybet Capital of the Game World Group, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, seeks to raise EUR2.5 million to EUR4 million via a private bond placement brokered by Goldring and due to start next week, ZF has learned. The bonds mature in three years and no coupon (...)



PM Citu: Average net monthly pay has increased much faster in 2021 than the inflation rate Prime Minister Florin Citu says that according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the average monthly pay has increased “much faster” in 2021 than the inflation rate and, as a result, the purchasing power increased. “The average net (...)



Day of the Border Police: Border policemen have confiscated over 4,600 tonnes of waste since the beginning of 2021 Border policemen have managed to confiscate since the beginning of the year over 4,600 tonnes of waste, as part of some operations carried out with the Environmental Guard – the Directorate of Customs, Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) Head, chief police quaestor Liviu Bute informed on (...)

