NEPI Rockcastle Gets EUR73.5M from IFC for Green Projects in Romania

NEPI Rockcastle Gets EUR73.5M from IFC for Green Projects in Romania. IFC, a member of the World Bank group, has agreed to provide a EUR73.5 million loan to NE Property BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEPI Rockcastle, the largest retail property owner in Central and Eastern Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]