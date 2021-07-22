RO startup Bright Spaces raises EUR 1.5 mln seed funding for end-to-end digital leasing platform
Jul 22, 2021
Bright Spaces, a startup providing an end-to-end digital leasing solution for commercial real estate worldwide, raised EUR 1.5 million in a seed round led by French VC Axeleo Capital. Pi Labs, Sparking Capital, Growceanu and a group of international angels also invested. The funding will (...)
