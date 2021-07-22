 
Romaniapress.com

July 22, 2021

Bucharest Prefecture analyses request of declaring state of alert in Sector 1 on waste issue
Jul 22, 2021

Bucharest Prefecture analyses request of declaring state of alert in Sector 1 on waste issue.

The Bucharest Prefect, Alin Stoica, announced on Thursday that he is analyzing the request of mayor Clotilde Armand in regards to declaring a state of alert in the capital's Sector 1 based on waste not being picked up, and will announce the decision by the end of the day. "At this moment we are still analyzing, I just had a talk with the Environment Protection Agency (APM) and representatives of Sector 1 on this situation, we have an image of the situation, there are approximately 2,600 tons of uncontrolled waste on the radius of Sector 1, from the estimates made by Sector 1. The main danger that could be from construction waste - dust emissions which will potentially jeopardize the people's health. The management of this waste falls under the responsibility of both players, namely the local public authority and the company that has the public sanitation service delegated. There is also a component that makes the citizens responsible, from what I understand, the trash picking up being free of charge for many years, there is an induced behavior of the citizens who abandoned waste on the radius of Sector 1, because until now the waste was being picked up for free, yet there, from now on these matters need to be managed differently," Stoica declared. He specified that some citizens abandon construction waste, since they refuse to pay for their being picked up. "We had discussions with the Local Police of Sector 1. I understand that checks are being made everyday and there are many fines issued in this sense," Alin Stoica added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Attempted crypto ransomware attack on Witting Hospital servers The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced today having investigated together with the National Cyber Security Incident Response Team CERT-RO and the Witting Bucharest Clinical Hospital a Phobos crypto ransomware attack on the servers of the health care facility. According to a SRI (...)

Bear response emergency ordinance states animal harvesting should be last resort option There is a Government Decision in the works that bans feeding bears within locality boundaries or near localities and imposing higher sanctions who those who fail to comply, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Barna Tanczos told a news conference on Thursday. "Also, as early as (...)

Covid jab daily update: 15,997 people inoculated in past 24 hours As many as 15,997 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 11,170 people were given the priming shot (...)

Minister Ghinea: 1.9 billion euro will enter country from PNRR this year The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, claims that 1.9 billion euro of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) will enter the country this year, in October-November, and payments for projects "will start immediately." "PSD [Social (...)

Stanleybet Seeks to Raise EUR2.5M-EUR4M in Private Bond Placement Stanleybet Capital of the Game World Group, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, seeks to raise EUR2.5 million to EUR4 million via a private bond placement brokered by Goldring and due to start next week, ZF has learned. The bonds mature in three years and no coupon (...)

PM Citu: Average net monthly pay has increased much faster in 2021 than the inflation rate Prime Minister Florin Citu says that according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the average monthly pay has increased “much faster” in 2021 than the inflation rate and, as a result, the purchasing power increased. “The average net (...)

Day of the Border Police: Border policemen have confiscated over 4,600 tonnes of waste since the beginning of 2021 Border policemen have managed to confiscate since the beginning of the year over 4,600 tonnes of waste, as part of some operations carried out with the Environmental Guard – the Directorate of Customs, Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) Head, chief police quaestor Liviu Bute informed on (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |