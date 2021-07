Insurance Sector Assets Reach 2.27% of GDP in 2020

Insurance Sector Assets Reach 2.27% of GDP in 2020. The non-bank financial system assets reached RON143.46 billion in 2020, an increase of 8% year-on-year and accounted for 13.59% of the GDP. This is a new high and 2.27% of it comes from the insurance sector assets, the annual end 2020 report of Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]