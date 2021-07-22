PM Citu: Average net monthly pay has increased much faster in 2021 than the inflation rate

PM Citu: Average net monthly pay has increased much faster in 2021 than the inflation rate. Prime Minister Florin Citu says that according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the average monthly pay has increased “much faster” in 2021 than the inflation rate and, as a result, the purchasing power increased. “The average net (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]