Day of the Border Police: Border policemen have confiscated over 4,600 tonnes of waste since the beginning of 2021



Day of the Border Police: Border policemen have confiscated over 4,600 tonnes of waste since the beginning of 2021.

Border policemen have managed to confiscate since the beginning of the year over 4,600 tonnes of waste, as part of some operations carried out with the Environmental Guard – the Directorate of Customs, Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) Head, chief police quaestor Liviu Bute informed on (...)