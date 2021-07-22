Tokyo Olympics 2020: Romania's football team scores own goal win against Honduras

Romania's football team set off on the right foot at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring a 1-0 (1-0) own goal win against Honduras on Thursday at the Kashima Stadium, in Group B of the Olympic tournament. Romania's football squad will next encounter South Korea on Sunday, July 25 (14:00 hrs Romania time, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium), and New Zealand on Wednesday, July 28 (11:30 hrs Romania time, Sapporo Dome). The top two finishers in each group advance to the quarterfinals. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]