Stanleybet Seeks to Raise EUR2.5M-EUR4M in Private Bond Placement

Stanleybet Seeks to Raise EUR2.5M-EUR4M in Private Bond Placement. Stanleybet Capital of the Game World Group, one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania, seeks to raise EUR2.5 million to EUR4 million via a private bond placement brokered by Goldring and due to start next week, ZF has learned. The bonds mature in three years and no coupon (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]