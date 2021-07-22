Covid jab daily update: 15,997 people inoculated in past 24 hours

Covid jab daily update: 15,997 people inoculated in past 24 hours. As many as 15,997 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Thursday. As many as 11,170 people were given the priming shot and 4,827 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 9,281,707 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 4,918,657 persons of whom 4,762,837 received the complete vaccination scheme. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, five persons experienced side effects - all whole-body reactions. As many as 16,755 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,797 local and 14,958 systemic side effects.AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]