Mioara Costin released upon request as state counsellor

Mioara Costin released upon request as state counsellor. Mioara Costin has been released upon request from the position of state counsellor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu. The decision was published in the Official Journal on Thursday. Asked on Wednesday, at a press conference at the end of a government meeting about a governmental "document" on the use of public resources for the party to promote its image, an electronic file "document" that reached several media with Mioara Costin's name in the document's properties, Prime Minister Florin Citu replied: "I, as prime minister, can only comment on official documents. (...) Such a document has never been registered or presented to me at any time." "I cannot comment on documents that appear in the press or on paper, because I do not know if they are documents, notes or editable documents that appear in the media. I can only comment on official documents. (...) Official documents, from the point of view, mean registered documents, documents that have undergone a certain procedure," added Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]