July 23, 2021

ForMin Aurescu on official visit to Chisinau, set to reaffirm support for President Sandu's reform program
Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu is paying this Friday an official visit to Chisinau where he will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu; on this occasion, the Romanian top diplomat will reaffirm Romania's staunch support for the comprehensive reform program initiated by the Moldovan head of state, the Foreign Ministry said in a release. Minister Aurescu will also participate in the ceremony for the donation by Romania of over 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as humanitarian aid. On the occasion of the meetings in Chisinau, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reaffirm Romania's unwavering support for the comprehensive reform program of Republic of Moldova President Maia Sandu, and of the future government, as well as for the Republic of Moldova's European course. Also, the Foreign Minister will emphasize Romania's openness and interest in relaunching and strengthening close bilateral cooperation and coordination in multiple areas with the future Executive and the new parliamentary majority, as well as in deepening and expanding the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the Republic of Moldova's European integration, to the direct benefit of all its citizens, the release shows. The talks that will take place on the sidelines of the visit will provide an opportunity for an in-depth exchange of views on the prospects to speed up the most important projects supported by Romania in the Republic of Moldova, as well as to multiply them with a positive impact on Moldovan citizens, thus promoting the connection of the Republic of Moldova to the EU space and values. "The visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bogdan Aurescu, to Chisinau, immediately after the decisive victory of the pro-democratic, pro-reform and pro-European forces, which paves the way for a stable government in the Republic of Moldova, thus sends a clear message regarding Romania's openness and increased willingness to strengthen its support in all areas of major interest for the development and modernization of the Republic of Moldova, so as to boost the neighboring state's resilience in the face of current and future challenges," the Foreign Ministry's statement said. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
