Romanian Households’ Net Wealth Up from RON1,274B in 2011 to RON2,414B in 2020. Romanian households’’ net wealth has increased 1.9 times in the past decade, going from RON1,274 billion in 2011 to an all-time high of RON2,414 billion (almost EUR500 billion) in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]