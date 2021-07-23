Head of Romania's Covid vaccination campaign sees 1,500 daily cases by mid-Sept

Head of Romania's Covid vaccination campaign sees 1,500 daily cases by mid-Sept. The number of Covid infection cases has increased over the last two weeks, especially among young age groups, said Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign. Even if it is a slow growth rate, the number of daily cases could exceed 1,500 in mid-September unless (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]