RO start-up Air Claim lists its shares at BVB and announces plans for cryptocurrency

RO start-up Air Claim lists its shares at BVB and announces plans for cryptocurrency. The shares of Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining compensation for disrupted air flights, will start trading on the AeRO segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker CLAIM. The listing comes after a private placement for shares held between May 31st and June 4th, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]