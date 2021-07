IFC gives EUR 73 mln green loan to NEPI Rockcastle

IFC gives EUR 73 mln green loan to NEPI Rockcastle. International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has lent EUR 73.5 mln to NEPI Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in the Central and Eastern European region, for "environment projects" in Romania, according to Profit.ro. The loan was extended to NE Property BV, a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]