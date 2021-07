Early field estimates show Romania's wheat crop above expectations

Early field estimates show Romania's wheat crop above expectations. Early estimates show that Romania's wheat production could reach a record 12 mln tonnes this year, evaluated at EUR 2.3 bln, with high yields in the country's west and good yields in other areas. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its estimate for Romania's wheat production upward (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]