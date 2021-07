Vodafone Service Revenue Reach EUR191M in Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Vodafone, one of the largest actors on the fixed and mobile communications market in Romania, which acquired former cable TV operator UPC in 2019, posted EUR190.9 million service revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]