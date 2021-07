ETI Craiova Sweets Plant Revenue Up 27% to RON120M in 2020

ETI Craiova Sweets Plant Revenue Up 27% to RON120M in 2020. ETI European Food Industries, the company that operates the production facility of Turkey’s ETI Group in Craiova, ended 2020 with RON120 million (some EUR25 million) revenue, an increase of 27% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]