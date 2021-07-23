Tanczos on GEO approving bear response methods: It allows a gradual intervention to remove the danger posed by the presence of bears in human settlements



Tanczos on GEO approving bear response methods: It allows a gradual intervention to remove the danger posed by the presence of bears in human settlements.

There is a Government Decision in the works that bans feeding bears within locality boundaries or near localities and imposing higher sanctions who those who fail to comply, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Barna Tanczos told a news conference on Thursday. “Also, as early as February (...)