 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2021

Enel X and Hubject set up partnership to expand the charging point network in Romania
Jul 23, 2021

Enel X and Hubject set up partnership to expand the charging point network in Romania.

Over 160 Enel X Romania charging points will become part of Europe’s largest eRoaming network intercharge, raising interoperability and accessibility for EV drivers in Central and Eastern Europe Enel X Romania, a subsidiary of Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, has (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian-born photojournalist - Grand Prize winner at iPhone Photography Awards competition Targu Mures-born photojournalist Istvan Kerekes, who now lives in Hungary, was chosen Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year at the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) competition, ippawards.com and cnet.com inform. Istvan Kerekes took his winning photo titled 'Transylvanian (...)

Summer School on Diplomacy 2021 edition kicks off in Bucharest The 11th edition of the Summer School on Diplomacy event will take place between July 26 and July 30, 2021 in Bucharest and will bring together approximately 30 participants from Romania. The Summer School on Diplomacy is a brand project of the UN Youth Association in Romania, an NGO created... (...)

WWF Romania's Marius Berchi: Environment Ministry should invest in measures to prevent human-large carnivore conflicts Measures to prevent human conflicts with large carnivores have proven their efficiency and usefulness, therefore the Environment Ministry should invest in such measures, Marius Berchi, manager of the EU-funded LIFE EuroLargeCarnivores project implemented by WWF Romania said on Friday after a (...)

As many as 16,502 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours As many as 16,502 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 11,099 people were given the priming shot and (...)

Evergent Investments Sells 2.1% Stake in Poultry Producer Agricola International Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), the largest of the five regional financial investment companies by capitalization (RON1.3 billion), on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange it had sold its 2.11% in Agricola International SA, a closed company, in the expected valuation parameters, at the (...)

ForMin Aurescu in Chisinau: Romania firmly supports aspirations of R. of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign (...)

Minister Ghinea: It's quite annoying that the USR PLUS ministers are used as punching bags in the PNL's internal campaign Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea (USR PLUS) declared on Friday in the western city of Timisoara that there is no danger that the government could fall. “The government is incapable to carry out reforms the way we, at USR PLUS, would want them done, they way they... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |