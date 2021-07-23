Enel X and Hubject set up partnership to expand the charging point network in Romania

Enel X and Hubject set up partnership to expand the charging point network in Romania. Over 160 Enel X Romania charging points will become part of Europe’s largest eRoaming network intercharge, raising interoperability and accessibility for EV drivers in Central and Eastern Europe Enel X Romania, a subsidiary of Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, has (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]