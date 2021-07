eToro appoints Bogdan Maioreanu as its Romanian market analyst

Bogdan Maioreanu has joined eToro, the global multi-asset investment platform, as their markets analyst and commentator in Romania. Bogdan Maioreanu has over 20 years of experience in financial services and investments and a strong background in journalism. He held different Corporate Banking (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]