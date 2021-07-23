Local administration may bring in additional waste collection resources during state of alert

Local administration may bring in additional waste collection resources during state of alert. The Bucharest District 1 City Hall will be able to bring in additional waste collection resources, Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica said after sending to the Local Emergency Management Committee his agreement on declaring a state of alert in District 1 regarding the non-collection of waste. "It will be possible to bring additional resources to quickly solve the problem of garbage piling up. We will monitor the developments daily, and District 1 is thus obliged to submit to the Prefecture the amount of garbage collected every day by each operator, the amount delivered to each sorter, the quantity taken to the landfill, so that we can monitor against the estimate made by District 1 of the quantities of waste existing, how much is collected from the district every day until the moment when no additional waste piles not accumulating," Stoica said on Friday in a press statement. He explained that he had taken the decision to submit to the Local Emergency Management Committee his agreement on a state of alert being declared in District 1 after seeing an analysis of the committee and having got "somewhat inconclusive" answers from the administration confirming nonetheless the fact that there is a situation that needs to be closely monitored and acted upon. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]