SptMin Novak to athletes: It's important that you represent the country, no matter the medals.

Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak said on Friday, before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, that his message to Romania's Olympic athletes is that no matter how many medals they may win, the most important thing is that they represent Romania at the supreme sporting competition. "Dear athletes, the moment of truth has come. You have sacrificed four years of your life and now is the time to prove it. You have spent months in camps when your friends were elsewhere, but you always wanted to become champions. Tokyo 2020 is yours; be strong and show that you are champions! I wish you much success, and I am with you. No matter how many medals you may win, it is important that you are there to represent the country. Undoubtedly, you are proud of having this opportunity. We look forward to seeing you, and we love you, take care of yourself," Novak said in a video posted on his personal Facebook page. Eduard Novak hopes to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, which will begin in Tokyo immediately after the end of the summer Olympic games. "I will have a huge opportunity to represent the country both as a minister and as an athlete at the Paralympic Games. I am very happy and I will definitely give everything I can to get a medal at the Games," Novak said. Team Romania at the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 23-August 8) comprises 101 athletes, 46 female and 55 male athletes, in 17 sports. Romania will compete in swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing, fencing, triathlon, judo, archery and tennis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)