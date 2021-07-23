 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2021

SptMin Novak to athletes: It's important that you represent the country, no matter the medals
Jul 23, 2021

SptMin Novak to athletes: It's important that you represent the country, no matter the medals.

Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak said on Friday, before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, that his message to Romania's Olympic athletes is that no matter how many medals they may win, the most important thing is that they represent Romania at the supreme sporting competition. "Dear athletes, the moment of truth has come. You have sacrificed four years of your life and now is the time to prove it. You have spent months in camps when your friends were elsewhere, but you always wanted to become champions. Tokyo 2020 is yours; be strong and show that you are champions! I wish you much success, and I am with you. No matter how many medals you may win, it is important that you are there to represent the country. Undoubtedly, you are proud of having this opportunity. We look forward to seeing you, and we love you, take care of yourself," Novak said in a video posted on his personal Facebook page. Eduard Novak hopes to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, which will begin in Tokyo immediately after the end of the summer Olympic games. "I will have a huge opportunity to represent the country both as a minister and as an athlete at the Paralympic Games. I am very happy and I will definitely give everything I can to get a medal at the Games," Novak said. Team Romania at the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 23-August 8) comprises 101 athletes, 46 female and 55 male athletes, in 17 sports. Romania will compete in swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing, fencing, triathlon, judo, archery and tennis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian-born photojournalist - Grand Prize winner at iPhone Photography Awards competition Targu Mures-born photojournalist Istvan Kerekes, who now lives in Hungary, was chosen Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year at the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) competition, ippawards.com and cnet.com inform. Istvan Kerekes took his winning photo titled 'Transylvanian (...)

Summer School on Diplomacy 2021 edition kicks off in Bucharest The 11th edition of the Summer School on Diplomacy event will take place between July 26 and July 30, 2021 in Bucharest and will bring together approximately 30 participants from Romania. The Summer School on Diplomacy is a brand project of the UN Youth Association in Romania, an NGO created... (...)

WWF Romania's Marius Berchi: Environment Ministry should invest in measures to prevent human-large carnivore conflicts Measures to prevent human conflicts with large carnivores have proven their efficiency and usefulness, therefore the Environment Ministry should invest in such measures, Marius Berchi, manager of the EU-funded LIFE EuroLargeCarnivores project implemented by WWF Romania said on Friday after a (...)

As many as 16,502 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hours As many as 16,502 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday. As many as 11,099 people were given the priming shot and (...)

Evergent Investments Sells 2.1% Stake in Poultry Producer Agricola International Evergent Investments (EVER.RO), the largest of the five regional financial investment companies by capitalization (RON1.3 billion), on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange it had sold its 2.11% in Agricola International SA, a closed company, in the expected valuation parameters, at the (...)

ForMin Aurescu in Chisinau: Romania firmly supports aspirations of R. of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign (...)

Minister Ghinea: It's quite annoying that the USR PLUS ministers are used as punching bags in the PNL's internal campaign Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea (USR PLUS) declared on Friday in the western city of Timisoara that there is no danger that the government could fall. “The government is incapable to carry out reforms the way we, at USR PLUS, would want them done, they way they... (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |