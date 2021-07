Marco Giudici to Replace Frank Wagner as Lidl Romania CEO in November

Marco Giudici to Replace Frank Wagner as Lidl Romania CEO in November. German-held discount retail chain Lidl, the leader of grocery retail in Romania, announced Marco Giudici will take over as chief executive officer on November 1, 2021, following departure of Frank Wagner, who had been in the position since December (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]