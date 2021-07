EBRD sells stake in major Romania office owner Globalworth

EBRD sells stake in major Romania office owner Globalworth. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to sell its 5% stake in Globalworth, the biggest owner of office buildings in Romania. It will cash in around EUR 77.5 mln. EBRD has accepted to sell its shares following the takeover bid carried out by Czech CPI Property (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]