Biggest retailer in Romania changes CEO. Lidl Romania, the biggest retailer on the local market by turnover in 2020, has appointed Marco Giudici as its new CEO. He will take over the new position starting with November 1, 2021, following the departure of the former CEO Frank Wagner, the company announced. Marco Giudici joined the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]