Transport Trade Services Signs RON37M Worth of Contracts with Cargill Agricultura. Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), the largest Romanian shipping company on the Danube, has signed several contracts worth RON37 million in all with Cargill Agricultura, a leading grain trader in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]