Summer School on Diplomacy 2021 edition kicks off in BucharestThe 11th edition of the Summer School on Diplomacy event will take place between July 26 and July 30, 2021 in Bucharest and will bring together approximately 30 participants from Romania. The Summer School on Diplomacy is a brand project of the UN Youth Association in Romania, an NGO created... (...)
As many as 16,502 people get the Covid jab in past 24 hoursAs many as 16,502 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Friday.
As many as 11,099 people were given the priming shot and (...)