Tickets for Enescu Festival in Sibiu go on sale

Tickets for Enescu Festival in Sibiu go on sale. Classical music fans can now purchase tickets and passes for the four gala recitals of the George Enescu International Festival scheduled to take place in Sibiu this fall. The concerts will take place at the Thalia Hall between September 3 and September 14. The list of guest artists includes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]