Minister Ghinea: It’s quite annoying that the USR PLUS ministers are used as punching bags in the PNL’s internal campaign



Minister Ghinea: It’s quite annoying that the USR PLUS ministers are used as punching bags in the PNL’s internal campaign.

Minister of European Investments and Projects Cristian Ghinea (USR PLUS) declared on Friday in the western city of Timisoara that there is no danger that the government could fall. “The government is incapable to carry out reforms the way we, at USR PLUS, would want them done, they way they... (...)