FSLI requests PM Citu to present Government draft of modernizing education system. The Federation of Free Education Unions (FSLI) is requesting the PM Florin Citu to explain to the public opinion what is the Government's draft of modernizing the education system, in the context in which the PM recently said that the Executive will no longer invest in education without the guarantee of achieving results, according to a press release sent by the union organization on Friday. "The Federation of Free Education Unions is requesting PM Citu to come in front in the public opinion with a clarification, through which he will tell us exactly what investments he wants to make in education, if the teacher's wages will increase or not, how he will modernize the schools, how the school curricula will be improved, how the Romanian education system will be modernized? Also, we are requesting the Romanian PM, to publicly explain, in layman's terms, what, in his opinion, is "performance in the area of education," the FSLI press release reads. The education union organization is unpleasantly surprised by the PM recent statement, according to which the Government no longer wishes to invest in education, research and health without results, the press release mentions. The Federation of Free Education Unions is asking the head of Government how could performance exist in education, given that in the current year the Executive has granted this system a little over 3% of the GDP, less than the 6% established by law. "In 2021's Romania, when in other countries the required curriculum is studied in the classroom with the help of holographic 3D projection, using cutting edge devices, we have over 1,000 education units that have outside toilets, without running water or sewage, where even the minimum of hygiene cannot be respected. Why are these country's children being punished, to not have a chance which children from developed countries have? Also in the year 2021, we have staff that come with paper, pencils, books and other education materials from home in order to support their classes, in schools where money is not allocated for these needs. In 2021 we have education units where the security and protection of children is not ensured, transforming these units in spaces where anyone can enter, the proof being the cases of aggression which took place," the FSLI press release reads. The Federation of Free Education Unions reminds that another big problem of the education system is the lack of space. Although there is a wish to decrease the number of students in a classroom, just as the law provides, many of them will literally be left outside, because schools do not have enough space, and investing in the school infrastructure never represented a priority for the current Government, just as there was of no interest for those who were in power in the last 30 years, according to the union's press release. FSLI points out that investing in human resources in education is the key to developing this system, and the staff currently has the smallest salaries of the entire public sector. "At this moment, employees in the education system have wages which are placed in the last quarter of the pay grade. Furthermore, we have to say that the current Executive did not manage to grant in 2020 the salaries for the year of 2022, just as it was stated in the law, although other public categories received their promised raises since the new pay grade was introduced. Investing in the human resource of the education system is the key of developing this system," the FSLI press release stresses.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

