OG 2020 - Swimming: David Popovici, Robert Glinta, qualified for 200m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke semifinals. Romanian swimmers David Popovici and Robert Glinta on Sunday qualified for the semifinals of the Men's 200m Freestyle and Men's 50m Backstroke events in the Tokyo Olympic Games. David Popovici (16 years of age) qualified for the Men's 200m Freestyle with the fourth time, 1:45.32, after he won Heat 2. He will compete on July 26 for the qualification for the final (July 27). In Men's 50m Backstroke, European defending champion Robert Glinta qualified for the semifinals only with the 12th time, 53.67, after he ranked fourth in Heat 6. Romania's other representative, Daniel Martin, was last of Heat 4, 56:91.100, finishing 38th out of 40 swimmers in the general ranking. The semifinals will take place on July 26 and the final on July 27. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]