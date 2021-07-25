Cimpeanu: A fourth wave of pandemic, not so aggressive as to cause problems for educational process



Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu has said he is convinced that a possible wave four of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be so aggressive as to prevent the normal development of the educational process. He stressed in a press conference that physical attendance at classes is necessary to stop the losses not only in education, but also in social, behavioral terms for pupils, students and teachers. The Minister voiced himself "optimistic" about a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania. "Allow me to be optimistic, I have the right to be optimistic, and even if there is a wave of four, I am convinced that it will not be as aggressive, it will not be so aggressive as to pose problems from the perspective of a normal education process, which, I repeat, will stop the losses that have been very high and that are very difficult to recover. If we continue to go online, these losses will increase, with long-term effects and very low chances of recovery," Cimpeanu said. He voiced conviction that the rules of health protection will be kept and observed in schools. According to him, the provision of incentives for COVID vaccination is a topic under discussion in the Government. He added that a significant percentage of students who finished 12 grade and took the Baccalaureate exam were vaccinated against COVID so as not to endanger one of the most important exams in their lives. The Minister of Education has indicated that he will not support granting a day off for students who get immunised against COVID-19. "I do not think that a day at home is an incentive and I will not support such incentives in quotation marks," Cimpeanu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)