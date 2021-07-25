 
July 25, 2021

GCS: Only one death among COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours
Jul 25, 2021

Only one death has been reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. According to GCS, it was an over 70 years old woman hospitalised in Bihor County who had comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 34,268 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

