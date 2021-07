CEO, CFO of Nepi Rockcastle prepare to leave the company

CEO, CFO of Nepi Rockcastle prepare to leave the company. The shareholders of Nepi Rockcastle group, the largest shopping mall owner in Romania, were informed that the general manager of the company, Alexandru Morar, and the financial director, Mirela Covașă, received from the board of directors the approval for the implementation of the succession plan (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]