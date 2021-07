Self-service chain operator ZebraPay floats EUR 3 mln bonds at BVB

Self-service chain operator ZebraPay floats EUR 3 mln bonds at BVB. The RON 14.8 mln (EUR 3 mln) bonds issued in a private placement in June by ZebraPay, the local leader of the self-service payment terminal market, are listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on July 27. The company operates the SelfPay network of stations. It issued 30,000 bonds with a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]