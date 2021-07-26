Tokyo Olympics: Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu wins silver in épée

Tokyo Olympics: Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu wins silver in épée. Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu won the silver medal in the women’s épée fencing competition after losing 11-10 to Sun Yiwen of China. It is the first medal for Team Romania at the Tokyo Olympics. Thirty-six-year-old Popescu won 20 medals at European and world championships, a gold medal with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]