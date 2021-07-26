Romania's Govt. seeks to encourage people to work after retirement age
Jul 26, 2021
Romania's Govt. seeks to encourage people to work after retirement age.
Those willing to keep working after the legal retirement age will be given certain facilities, such as counting twice their contributions to the social security fund - which will result in a more than proportional increase in their pensions when they decide to retire eventually. Another option (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]