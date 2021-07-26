OG2020 David Popovici: 4-5 month ago I wasn't even thinking of 200m freestyle Olympic final

OG2020 David Popovici: 4-5 month ago I wasn't even thinking of 200m freestyle Olympic final. AGERPRES special correspondent Teodor Ciobanu reports: Swimmer David Popovici, who won three gold medals and one silver medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Rome, a few weeks ago, managed a formidable performance in the seniors' events as well, at this Olympic Games debut in Tokyo, qualifying with the seventh fastest time in the 200m freestyle final. At only 16 years of age, David Popovici respected his promise made before leaving for Tokyo, to qualify to the Olympic final and giving his best there. "I felt a bit better than yesterday. Yesterday's race was the first and set the time for those that follow. The race was very good, I managed to qualify to the final, it's perfect. Tomorrow is another day and another race. I felt better in the race than yesterday in qualifications and I am convinced tomorrow will be beautiful. 4-5 months ago I wasn't even thinking I will qualify in a final for 200m freestyle, I wasn't even thinking of something like that. But, things move fast, they change, because I have a very good coach and now I'm here. The last indication he gave me was to have fun, so that is what I did," said David Popovici, on Monday, after the semifinals, for Radio Romania. In the first semifinal disputed on Monday, in the 200m freestyle event, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, David Popovici qualified from second place with 1 min 45 sec 68/100, being surpassed only by Russian Martin Malyutin - 1 min 45 sec 45/100.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]